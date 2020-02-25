Buttigieg faces more accusations of plagiarizing Obama in campaign speeches

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is facing more accusations of plagiarism after a montage emerged comparing his campaign rhetoric to President Obama's.

Political outlet The Recount shared a video on Monday, showing several short clips of Buttigieg and Obama with similarly worded sayings during various stump speeches.

"Just a thought" and "this country was built" were the more generic phrases that were lined up between the two Democrats, but things get very similar when "church basements" are invoked.

Even more aligned were when Buttigieg and Obama each spoke of the country "shining as a beacon" to the world.

BUTTIGIEG ACCUSED OF PLAGIARIZING OBAMA IN MOTIVATIONAL WEEKEND TWEET

The clip has nabbed nearly 4 million views on Twitter.

Many accused Buttigieg of copying the former president and some had some fun at the expense of the Indiana mayor, including Donald Trump Jr.

"OMG! Its all an act folks... he's literally acting to try to duplicate Obama for a win... There is nothing real or organic here, in fact it's like a scary movie," Trump Jr. tweeted.

"When your consultants watched a lot of game footage," Julian Castro aide Sawyer Hackett quipped.

The Buttigieg campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The 2020 hopeful was accused of plagiarizing Obama over the weekend with a tweet that resembled a motivational statement from the 44th president.

"If we can light up a high school gym -- we can light a neighborhood. If we can light up a neighborhood -- we can light a city. If we can light up a city -- we can light up our country," Buttigieg tweeted Saturday.

"One voice can change a room, and if one voice can change a room, then it can change a city, and if it can change a city, it can change a state," Obama said over a decade ago.

When asked about the tweet, the Buttigieg campaign told Fox News it was a "throwback" to a rally held in Sparks, Nev., where the lights went out, prompting attendees to pull out their cellphones to use them as lights.

Following his strong showings in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, Buttigieg came at a distant third in Saturday's Nevada caucuses, where he earned just 14.3 percent of support following Sen. Bernie Sanders' 46.8 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden's 20.2 percent.