Burger King location temporarily closes after 4-year-old finds blood on kids’ meal: ‘This is not OK’

A Burger King restaurant in the Buffalo, New York area shut down last weekend after a customer’s 4-year-old daughter found human blood on her meal.

Buffalo-area resident Tiffany Floyd recently told a local news outlet that she and her daughter made the shocking discovery after getting food at a Burger King drive-thru in Getzville, New York last Friday. Floyd described how her daughter initially complained that there was ketchup on her burger. However, upon further inspection, the mother found out it was blood.

"Someone has to be accounted for this because this is not OK," the mother told WIVB News.

VIRAL 'CRACKING LATTE' LEAVES TIKTOK USERS DISAPPOINTED WHILE OTHERS ENJOY THE FUN

Floyd recalled telling her daughter to spit out the food immediately, so as not to ingest any of the blood.

"I saw that there was blood everywhere," she continued, noting, "It was inside the bag, on the toy, on the fries, everywhere."

The mother shared a video of the incident to TikTok the day it happened, explaining what transpired and warning her viewers to always check their orders when they get them. The social media clip went viral, getting nearly 8 million views and over a million likes shortly after it was posted.

As she explained on TikTok, the mother immediately called the restaurant to complain. Someone at the restaurant explained to her that an employee accidentally cut themselves while preparing food and also offered Floyd a refund. Floyd was not satisfied with simply getting her money back. She filed a complaint with the local health department.

"Either they did not follow the proper steps after getting cut or anything, but this cannot happen again. You know, for my 4-year-old to experience this, it’s terrible," Floyd told the outlet.

According to WIVB News, the mother called the health department in Niagara County – despite the Burger King being in Erie County – and prompted a Niagara County sanitarian to call the Getsville restaurant to investigate.

SWEDISH CANDY GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK AND EVERYONE WANTS A BITE OF THE TRENDY TREAT

In a statement that was shared with Fox News Digital, the fast-food giant described how the employee at the Getzville location injured themselves on the job, and added that the location would be closed over the weekend of July 27 for cleaning and training for employees.

It read, "We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We have been in contact with the guest and are working with her to resolve this incident. This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger, and upon noticing immediately stepped away."

It added, "We closed the restaurant to retrain all the team members and hired an external company to complete a deep cleaning. We expect the restaurant to re-open Monday, July 29, and are fully paying team members for any lost shifts during this temporary shut down."

Floyd is reportedly still "distraught" about the incident. She recently told People.com that her daughter needs "to get bloodwork done every month" to ensure she doesn’t have HIV or Hepatitis.

Additionally, the mother complained about her daughter being "emotionally not okay" because of the experience, mentioning that she has been refusing to eat.

"I try to give her food, she thinks there's blood in it," she said.

Burger King didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.