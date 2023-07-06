Bud Light sales 'showing no signs of rebounding', down nearly 30% from last year: Report

Following the backlash Bud Light is still receiving for its brand partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, the beer brands sales are down nearly 30% from where they were last June.

Bud Light made $26.3 million less in sales the week ending June 25 compared to the same week the previous year. A MoneyWatch report said "Bud Light is showing no signs of rebounding from its slump."

Meanwhile, other beer brands like Coors Light and Modelo Especial have seen a significant bump in their sales for the same time period.

This latest data shows that the slump Bud Light has been in since partnering with Mulvaney, a transgender social media influencer, even in summer months when beer sales often surge.

According to beer tracker Bump Williams Consulting, Bud Light sales dropped 28% for the second to last week of June, compared to the same time period from last year.

Respectively, Yuengling, Coors Light and Miller Lite all rose by 22%, 19% and 16% for that same period this year compared to 2022, according to MoneyWatch.

Meanwhile, Circana noted that Modelo and Coors Light each saw their sales grow by around $10 million during that same period.

A previous report from Circana showed that Anheuser-Busch InBev sold $297 million worth of Bud Light for the four weeks of May ending on May 28, which represented a 23% sales drop from last May.

The numbers show that Bud Light still outsells every other beer currently, but reveal that other brands, like Modelo, are catching up. The Bump Williams Consulting report observed, "We continue to see Modelo maintain its advantage in dollar sales while Bud Light remains ahead on volume sales."

The firm also noted that July and August will be crucial months for Bud Light sales with the holidays and summer months encouraging more beer drinking. It noted how breweries also more heavily market their beers during the summertime as well.

These latest reports come shortly after Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth spoke to "CBS Mornings" on how to weather the Mulvaney backlash.

He claimed the company would maintain its commitment to support the LGBTQ community, but in the future "focus on what we do best, which is brewing great beer for everyone, listening to our consumers, being humble in listening to them and making sure we do right by our employees."

Anheuser-Busch didn't respond to a request for comment.