Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The brother of a Kansas City Chiefs fan who was found dead in a friend's backyard spoke out Thursday on the investigation, claiming there are still many lingering questions.

Ricky Johnson, 38; Clayton McGeeney, 36; and David Harrington, 37, were all found dead earlier this month outside their friend Jordan Willis' rental home after attending a Sunday watch party.

Willis claims to have had no idea the men were outside, and was only made aware of the bodies when police showed up days later. He claims to have slept for nearly 48 hours following the party, according to his attorney, while family members of the deceased fans tried to contact him and even showed up to his home.

But Johnson's brother, Jonathan Price, explained why he doesn't think Willis' story adds up during "Fox & Friends," as investigators try to piece together what happened.

"There's way too many questions still needing to be answered, and nobody can answer those questions," Price told Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday. "And honestly, except for Jordan … the fifth person, he was there, but he wasn't there after a certain time frame."

FAMILY OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FAN FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE PAL'S HOUSE THINKS HE WAS DRUGGED

"That's just the stuff that's not adding up," he continued. "If you have to change your story, then how do we know at any time where you're telling the truth? It doesn't make any sense."

A fifth man who was at the home on Jan. 7, although not named publicly, told FOX4 Kansas City that Willis and the three men were still awake when he left the home at Northwest 83rd Terrace that night. He stressed that he was not the last person to see the men alive.

His attorney, Andrew Talge, told the outlet that his client arrived at the residence to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers around 7 p.m., and he left at approximately midnight.

When his client left, Talge said, the other four men were awake watching "Jeopardy."

Willis' attorney, John Picerno, previously told Fox News Digital that the fifth person left his client's house first, then he said goodbye to the other men before falling asleep. But Picerno has been accused of inconsistencies since he said that his client fell asleep in the house while the four men were present, during an earlier interview with FOX4.

2 MISSOURI WOMEN FOUND DEAD IN SAME FIREFIGHTER'S HOME YEARS APART

He then said his client slept for nearly two days after the gathering while family members of the deceased men tried to contact him when they could not reach their loved ones.

Earhardt mentioned Willis is known to be an accomplished scientist.

"That part makes no sense to me," Price said. "Especially when, it seems like you're a responsible individual, a responsible enough individual to… gain a PhD... in what seems like a very complicated science… If you're one of those type of people in order… to sleep all day on a Monday, which I assume was a work day, if you're working from home… I don't know how that is possible. I definitely wouldn't be able to do that."

The fiancée of one victim eventually reportedly broke into the back door of the home when she couldn't reach her soon-to-husband. She allegedly found one of the bodies before calling police.

"She found someone on the back porch, she immediately called the police, and when the police showed up, that's when Jordan answered the door, as if he had no idea anything was going on," Price said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"From there on… we haven't really gotten something we… can call the truth from him anyway," he continued.

Kansas City police officers are currently waiting for toxicology results as they continue to probe the tragedy. The case is not being investigated as possible homicide, and Willis has not been named as a suspect in the case.

Price expressed his devastation over the tragic, unexpected loss of his brother.

"I can't speak for all my family, but for myself, it's been very difficult," Price said. "I don't think that I can ever fully heal until I find out what happens, and I'll never be fully healed. I admired my brother so much. I looked up to him."

Fox News' Christina Coulter contributed to this report.