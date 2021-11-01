Arizona AG on 'Faulkner Focus': Give migrants a Hunter Biden painting, not American taxpayer money

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich slammed President Biden's reported plan to give $450,000 payments to illegal immigrants that were separated at the border. On "The Faulkner Focus," he said the idea is unconstitutional and accused the administration of "incentivizing" people to come to the U.S. illegally. Brnovich poked fun at the Biden family, saying migrants should receive a Hunter Biden painting rather than cash payouts.

REPORTED BIDEN PLAN TO PAY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS $450k COULD SURPASS PAYMENTS TO SOME 9/11, MILITARY FAMILIES

MARK BRNOVICH: President Biden has been untethered to the Constitution and any legal authority since day one of his administration. As you know, we have multiple lawsuits. In fact, literally on Friday the U.S. Supreme Court accepted our case involving the public charge rule, which the Biden administration abandoned their defense of a statute that basically – a rule that says you have to be able to support yourself. This is what I call incentivizing people to come here.

And now you throw on top of this their unwillingness to enforce existing law. And now essentially monetizing, giving people payments close to half a million dollars that have broken the law. It's quite frankly, not only unconstitutional, it's unconscionable. And I've got an idea. Breaking news. Instead of giving them $450,000 in hardworking American taxpayer cash. Let's give them all a Hunter Biden painting. They can have one Hunter Biden painting. We'll call it all equal.

