Brit Hume says media covering coronavirus press briefings 'missing something'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume appeared Monday on "Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream" where he addressed critics of the president's daily coronavirus briefings and media coverage.

He said while some in the press corp play it straight, "too many of them are still trying to, you know, play the old game that you do... asking these questions intended to show there's something that Trump said previously was inconsistent with somebody. So that's fine for normal times. These are not normal times."

"Those briefings that are being held at the White House are really a fountain of information," Hume said. "Some of it's provided by Trump himself, although he spends a lot of time bragging and and saying what a great job you're doing and getting into the tussles with reporters who ask him annoying questions. But even from him there's real information."

Hume criticized reporters for not asking questions that would inform their readers, listeners or viewers.

"But what I'm interested in, just as a citizen watching these briefings day after day is what do they tell us about the about the virus, really? Tell us about the pandemic. What do they tell us about how New York is doing and what is its death rates and its hospitalization rates? What is all this stuff telling us?" Hume said. "I think a lot of reporters aren't asking questions about this stuff and they're missing something."

Hume also commented on the notion that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should be the Democratic nominee for president.

"He's been kind of at the top of his game. And it's not hard to understand why Democrats worried about [Joe] Biden, worried about his age, worrying about his evidence, senility at times," Hume said. "Wouldn't [you] look at young Andrew Cuomo and say, man, I wish he were our horse."

Hume downplayed the "highly unlikely" scenario where Cuomo would garner the nomination.