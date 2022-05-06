Rep. Mast blasts 'party of open borders': Title 42 is only COVID restriction Dems want to get rid of

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Rep. Brian Mast labeled the Democratic Party as "the party of open borders" as the Biden administration plans to end Title 42 without addressing the issues that will arise as a result. On "The Faulkner Focus" Friday, Mast called it an "America last" policy and criticized Democrats for continuing to enforce COVID-19 policies while allowing migrants to enter the U.S. without a COVID-19 test.

20 REPUBLICAN-LED STATES THREATEN LEGAL ACTION AGAINST DHS, URGE DISBANDING OF ‘UN-AMERICAN’ DISINFO BOARD

REP. BRIAN MAST: The only COVID policy that Democrats want to get rid of is the one that keeps people from coming into America illegally. It's the only one they want to get rid of. Otherwise, they want to make sure you continue to wear masks, that you're kicked out of the military if you don't get a vaccine still and other things like that. This is the only one they want to get rid of. Why? Because they fundamentally believe in open borders, in letting people come across those borders without getting a COVID test or anything else, without worrying about the drugs they bring across, the fentanyl, the human trafficking, the sex trafficking, everything else that's going along with it. They don't worry about those things.

It's an America last policy. It's exactly the opposite of what Donald Trump had in place with America First policies, Remain in Mexico.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: