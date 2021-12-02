Brian Mast: Biden's vaccine mandate is 'worst violation of civil liberties in decades'

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., warned Biden's vaccine mandate is the worst "violation of civil liberties" America "has seen in decades" as it faces an uphill legal battle in the courts. Rep. Mast appeared on "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday slamming the mandate, arguing the move is "fundamentally against America."

BIDEN TO ANNOUNCE HEALTH INSURERS MUST COVER 100% OF COST OF AT-HOME COVID TESTS

BRIAN MAST: It's obvious why it's critical. We have the federal government telling employers that they have to mandate that their employees get vaccinated. We know that fundamentally this is a violation of civil liberties. It's the most rampant growing form of violation of civil liberties that our country has seen in decades, and it's being put forward by the government. So we need to go out there and unfortunately enshrine in the land of freedom and independence and liberty. Apparently, we have to enshrine into law that you're not allowed to go out there and tell somebody they have to get a needle put in their arm and then they have to take what the government says they have to take. That's just fundamentally against America.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: