Brian Kilmeade: Democrats are letting the most aggressive criminals run free

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade weighed in on the U.S. crime spike on "Jesse Watters Primetime," criticizing Democrats for "putting criminals back on the streets."

BRIAN KILMEADE: America's coming out of a bloody Easter weekend where cities across the country were rocked by mass shootings and street violence. While Democrats are proving once again that they are more than willing to just let crime run rampant through their cities, a shooting out-of-control in South Carolina, for example, at a mall Saturday, 14 injured, nine of them with gunshot wounds. The shooter, 22-year-old. His name was Jewayne Price.

…

He was illegally carrying a pistol before he started shooting into a crowd of shoppers. Now, Price was put into handcuffs. Of course, right? Until he was later released on $25,000 bond. You heard that right. It gets worse.

Twenty-four hours later, the guy that shot up the mall was sent home where he was given an ankle monitor and it gets worse. He was put under house arrest, but the judge is allowing Price to go to work while he waits around for his trial. He just has to avoid malls. Really? Like that's going to do anything.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have become the party of no common sense. They're letting the most aggressive criminals run free on the streets and then blaming the out-of-control crime on guns or COVID, just to name a few of their excuses of late. How about start doing the obvious and stop putting criminals back on the streets? Care about the victims. We've been saying this for the longest time, but they're not learning their lesson, and we're paying the price.