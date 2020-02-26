Bret Baier reveals the two indicators he's watching on Super Tuesday

"Special Report" host Bret Baier told Fox News Radio's Jessica Rosenthal on Thursday's "Fox News Rundown" podcast that former Vice President Joe Biden will need to record a strong victory in Saturday's South Carolina primary if he has any chance of stopping frontrunner Bernie Sanders from capturing the Democratic presidential nomination.

"He, specifically, and the campaign touted that it [South Carolina] was the firewall ... where, you know, a larger percentage of African-Americans -- 60 percent of the ... Democratic primary votes [are in] African-American communities. That was the pitch by the Biden campaign," Baier said.

"If he doesn't do that [win South Carolina], I think a lot of the air goes out of the balloon. I mean, a fourth[-place finish in Iowa], a fifth[-place finish in New Hampshire], a second[-place finish in Nevada]. If you don't have a significant 'W' to put on the board before Super Tuesday, it would be a little bit tougher," Baier said.

Baier said he is keeping a close eye on voter turnout in 14 state contests taking place on Super Tuesday, which may serve as an indication of the Democrats' commitment to vote President Trump out of office.

"You know, for all of the talk about how motivated Democrats are to get rid of Donald Trump, we did not see the turnout in Iowa. We did in New Hampshire and Nevada," he explained.

Baier said he would also pay attention to how Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, perform in their home states on March 3.

"If they don't [win those states], clearly, they are not going to be able to make the case that they are the nominee-in-waiting," he said.

