Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse victim speaks out nearly 40 years later: 'He got into that sleeping bag'

The Boy Scouts of America's move to file for bankruptcy Tuesday comes after scores of victims have accused scoutmasters, troop leaders and other scouts of sexual abuse in a predatory culture that allegedly spanned decades.

Christopher Veilleux opened up about his trauma Wednesday on the "Fox News Rundown" podcast, adding to the list of victims that are coming forward after silence fueled by years of shame and embarrassment for what they were forced to endure.

Veilleux said he was sexually abused during the years of 1982-1983 at the J.N. Webster Scout Reservation and his abuser's home, both in Ashford, Conn. He was only "11 or 12" when his scoutmaster asked him to "strip down" and proceeded to climb into his sleeping bag, as others remained asleep inside the tent, he explained.

"I stripped down and he got into that same sleeping bag. Mind you, there were two other scouts asleep in the tent." — Christopher Veilleux

"Overnight [I] had kind of come down with the science of hypothermia and stuff like that, so that's when he asked me to strip down and I stripped down and he got into that same sleeping bag. Mind you, there were two other scouts asleep in the tent," Veilleux recalled.

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY AMID SEX ASSAULT ACCUSATIONS

Veilleux said he was "happy for the warmth" at first, "but it slowly turned into something different. You know, the pretend sleeping of hands just kind of falling where they might not should have..."

Despite his experience, Veilleux said he would still "put a kid in scouts," emphasizing that "not every scoutmaster is a predator."

Offering advice to parents of young children, Veilleux stressed the importance of "spending time with your child," as abusers tend to "prey" on "vulnerable children" who suffer from "trust or love issues."

BSA FACE THOUSANDS OF CLAIMS OF SEXUAL ABUSE AFTER FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY

"Spend more time with your child because of what these people, male, female, whoever they are. Because they're they're creatures of power, authority and control. So it's not just Boy Scouts. It's people," he said.

"These people prey on you having these positions to look for children who are from a single-parent family or the family doesn't spend enough time with them, especially in the mother and the father and stuff like that. So they're looking for these vulnerable children who have trust issues or love issues."

Asked what motivated him to finally come forward, Veilleux said he hoped to inspire other victims to "be brave" and share their stories.

"The motto is to be brave," he explained, "and it's time for the victims to come forward, to be brave."

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.