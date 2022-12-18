Border images will be 'impossible' for Biden admin to 'ignore' when Title 42 ends: CNN reporter

CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond said Sunday that the images from the southern border will be "impossible" for the Biden administration "to ignore" after Title 42 is lifted.

"Those images that we are going to see this week when Title 42 ends are going to be unavoidable and impossible for the administration to ignore," Diamond said during CNN's "Inside Politics."

He said the White House has been preparing for it and attempting to get ahead of it but that the administration has largely been "reactive" to border crisis.

"I think what we are still finding is that this is an administration and a White House that has really been reactive to this migration problem. And oftentimes Republicans really leading the conversation in terms of why the president isn’t to the border, in terms of why we are seeing the kinds of record numbers that we're seeing at the board under the Biden Administration and for the first two years what we have largely seen is the Biden administration blaming Trump era policies. We're now two years in," Diamond said.

Host Abby Phillip said the administration was treating the border like a "political problem" but that it was much more than that now. Phillip asked if the Biden administration was presenting this to Americans as something that needs to be solved.

"I don’t think we have seen much of that," Daniel Strauss, a political correspondent for the New Republic, said. "This has been a subject where the White House is on defense and Republicans that I have talked to are eager to move the conversation toward impeaching DHS Secretary Mayorkas, who isn't really a well known figure across the country."

Title 42 is set to expire on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Biden administration has insisted that they are prepared for its expiration.

"We have been and continue to plan for its expiration next week. That's point one," National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said Friday. "Point two … is that we are making appropriate preparations for that expiration, and you will hear more from us, specifically [the Department of Homeland Security], next week about what those preparations are going to be looking like."

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said what the state has going right now with regard to the border was about to "break."

"The fact is, what we’ve got right now is not working and is about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership," he told ABC News on Monday.

"We're already at capacity at nine of our sites," Newsom continued. "We can't continue to fund all of these sites because of the budgetary pressures now being placed on this state and the offsetting issues that I have to address.… The reality is, unless we're doing what we're doing, people will end up on the streets."