Black parent ‘insulted’ by district's proposal to lower admission standards of selective prep school

A parent spoke out against school district officials' proposal to lower the admission standards of a selective public prep school in "order to increase diversity."

A mom of two named Sylvia Nelson told a local news outlet she is "insulted" by Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) plan to lower the admission standards of Walnut Hills High School, a prep school for grades 7-12.

"As an African American parent, I'm insulted because I don't believe standards need to be lowered for African Americans to get into Walnut," Nelson told local news outlet WKRC on Monday. "It was under the auspices of having more African Americans at Walnut Hills."

Nelson is a parent of two students at Walnut Hills High School and participates in the Instructional Leadership Team (ILT) and Local School Decision Making Committees (LSDMC).

CPS officials compiled a report to weigh on what would happen if standards were lowered to the 55th or 50th percentile.

When CPS temporarily lowered its admission standards for the 2020-21 school year to the 50th percentile, non-White students’ eligibility reportedly increased from 32% to nearly 40%. Then it fell to 23% in the 2021-22 school year, according to the CPS report.

Currently, students have to score in the 65th percentile in reading and math. However, district leaders saw a decline in qualified candidates for the 2022-23 school year, with only 16% of students passing the admissions test.

Nelson wrote on Facebook that reducing admission standards would have the unfortunate effect of decreasing performance at Walnut Hills as "students who score below the required score tend to need more support."

"I respect that you would like to increase the number of African American students who qualify, but after reviewing the data from the Committee of Whole it is inconclusive that reducing the cut scores would increase the percentages of African Americans at Walnut Hills," she wrote.

Nelson noted that out-of-district Black students (including AA) have higher pass rates than those within CPS district.

"This would suggest that steps need to be taken to educate students before they get to 6th grade to ensure that they have the skills to make the required score on the tests. What action are you taking to address education and learning gaps due to COVID across the district? What is your plan to address the fact that most CPS elementary schools have failing report cards?" Nelson continued.

At the CPS Board meeting last night, other parents spoke out against the proposal to lower the admission standards for Walnut Hills High School during the public comment section of the meeting.

"What is wrong? This is crazy," one parent said.

"Walnut Hills High School is a shining star. It's one of the best schools in the country. What makes it great is its tremendous diversity and high academic standards," one speaker commented."And I would hate that luster to get smeared by watering down the academic standards so lets just keep those high standards up."

CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright told WCPO, "There has not been a decision made about Walnut Hills," in regard to lowering test scores standard to get into Walnut Hills H.S.

Wright did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

