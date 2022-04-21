Bill stripping Disney of self-governing power passes Florida House, Speaker says 'Disney misled Americans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls joined "Hannity" Thursday night to provide an update on his bill dissolving Disney's special improvement tax district.

CHRIS SPROWLS: Disney deserves to be treated like any other company in the state. Here in the state of Florida since 1968, I'll say that again, since the 1968 constitution, when Lyndon Johnson was president, there's been a six special taxing districts that nobody's looked at. Only one of them is Disney. Some of them are mosquito control districts or law libraries, but only one belongs to a corporation. It's about time that Florida went and looked at these special taxing districts, would have this awesome power. I mean, Disney, a corporation, has the power from the state to build their own nuclear power plant should they decide to do so. So, you know, after they came out and said what they said, and I agree with you completely, the statements were just totally outrageous and they misled Floridians. They misled Americans about what the Florida Legislature did to protect kids in kindergarten through third grade.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: