Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Bill stripping Disney of self-governing power passes Florida House, Speaker says 'Disney misled Americans'

The bill will now head to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for his signature

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Speaker Chris Sprowls: Today we acted on Disney Video

Speaker Chris Sprowls: Today we acted on Disney

Florida speaker of the house Chris Sprowls describes the motivations behind his bill to end Disney's self-rule on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls joined "Hannity" Thursday night to provide an update on his bill dissolving Disney's special improvement tax district. 

CHRIS SPROWLS: Disney deserves to be treated like any other company in the state. Here in the state of Florida since 1968, I'll say that again, since the 1968 constitution, when Lyndon Johnson was president, there's been a six special taxing districts that nobody's looked at. Only one of them is Disney. Some of them are mosquito control districts or law libraries, but only one belongs to a corporation. It's about time that Florida went and looked at these special taxing districts, would have this awesome power. I mean, Disney, a corporation, has the power from the state to build their own nuclear power plant should they decide to do so. So, you know, after they came out and said what they said, and I agree with you completely, the statements were just totally outrageous and they misled Floridians. They misled Americans about what the Florida Legislature did to protect kids in kindergarten through third grade.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Florida legislature votes to end Disney's self-rule powers Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.