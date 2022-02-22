Bike helmets are the new target of 'everything is racist': Jason Rantz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle radio talk show host Jason Rantz joined ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight' to explain the shocking reason why Seattle officials decided to remove the city's law requiring bicyclists to wear a helmet while riding.

JASON RANTZ: Welcome to another edition of everything is racist, this time it's bicycle helmet laws that are racist because Black bicyclists were given tickets at a disproportionate rate than White bicyclists. Now, this claim is originally based on a non-peer-reviewed report by a woke Ph.D. student over at the University of Washington. This was an attempt to tie bicycle infractions to instances of racist policing. So across the city of Seattle and King County as a whole, it's a $30 ticket if you're not wearing a helmet while riding your bike. But after the first couple of years, pretty much wasn't enforced. And yet, the King County Board of Health decided to look into the ticket distribution as part of their commitment to what they define as equity because they were inspired by the BLM movement. So this report says Black bicyclists are ticketed nearly four times more than White bicyclists for not wearing a helmet. But the data represents under 300 total tickets to Black cyclists given out over 13 years, and some of the people who were ticketed were homeless, most likely riding stolen bikes, which likely caught the attention of the cop at the moment that they gave out this ticket.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: