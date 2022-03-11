Expand / Collapse search
Big Tech has a 'hook' into the White House says US Senate candidate

Big Tech companies all succumb to the same pressures, said Blake Masters.

Fox News Staff
Blake Masters: Here's why we can't trust big tech

Arizona US Senate candidate weighs in on Youtube's censorship of former President Trump's interview with the NELK Boys.

Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters joined ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ to weigh in on Big Tech censorship and the ‘hook’ it has into the White House.

BLAKE MASTERS: There's an awful lot coming from the White House, and of course, Big Tech's got its hook into the White House, right? It's hard to know where the White House stops and where Big Tech starts. And that's why we can't trust Big Tech to police itself, right? You can't rely on Big Tech to check Big Tech, and you can't just say, well, build your own alternative, right? Because these companies, when they get big and successful, they all succumb to the same pressures. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.