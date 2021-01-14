O'Keefe: Exposure of Big Tech censorship agenda leading to ‘revolution of whistleblowing’

A leaked recording of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussing potential future actions against users is part of a "revolution of whistleblowing", Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe told Fox News’ "Hannity" Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Project Veritas published video from a Jan. 8 virtual meeting in which Dorsey obliquely discussed plans to restrict and ban more users from posting on the social network.

"They’re explicitly saying they’re going to be censoring days, weeks in the future," O'Keefe told host Sean Hannity. "So this person comes to me ... and gives us this video and it’s kind of creating this revolution of whistleblowing in Big Tech."

O’Keefe explained that the whistleblowers are having a "crisis of conscience," but many more have been stepping forward with information they want released, especially relating to Twitter.

"So many are upset and coming forward now with videos and we have more and we’ll be releasing more," he revealed.

Since Twitter and other tech companies arguably have more power than the government, O’Keefe said insiders have been "courageously" leaving tips and "coming out in droves."

In the leaked call, Dorsey told staff that Twitter will do a "full retro" that will "take some time," but drew focus to the platform's former most high-profile account.

"We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration," Dorsey said. "So, the focus is certainly on this account and how it ties to real-world violence. But also, we need to think much longer-term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don't believe this is going away anytime soon."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.