House Speaker Johnson calls Biden's last-minute pardons 'shocking' and 'disgusting'

House Speaker Mike Johnson says former President Joe Biden’s last-minute pardons of his family members were "shocking" and "disgusting."

"It was shocking. I mean, it was shocking what President Biden did on the way out, pardoning his family for more than a decade of whatever activity, any nonviolent offenses. It was breathtaking to us," Johnson said Wednesday during the House Republican leadership’s weekly press conference.

"I don't think that's anything like that's ever been anticipated. And by the way, go look at the tape. You know, four years ago when it was just implied that President Trump might do something similar, they were apoplectic. Joe Biden himself, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, roll the tape. They all said that would be crazy and unconscionable. And now they're cheering it along," Johnson continued.

"To us, it is disgusting. To us, it probably proves the point. The suspicion that, you know, they call it the Biden crime family. If they weren't the crime family, why do they need pardons? Right?" Johnson also said. "Look, there's a lot of attention that's going to be paid to this. And I think that is appropriate. And we will be looking at it as well."

Biden pardoned his siblings just minutes before leaving office on Monday.

The pardon applied to James Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John Owens, and Francis Biden, the White House announced. The president argued that his family could be subject to "politically motivated investigations" after he leaves office.

"I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families," Biden said in a statement.

"Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances," Biden added.

The pardons have been widely criticized, with Trump-Vance transition senior adviser Jason Miller describing them to Fox News as "nonsense."

"I think for Joe Biden to do that, I thought that was nonsense," he said.

Former Biden White House communications director Kate Bedingfield also called them a "disappointing move."

Biden issued another wave of pre-emptive pardons earlier Monday morning, those going to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and people associated with the House select committee investigation on January 6.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump signed off on releasing more than 1,500 charged with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

"The President has made his decision," Johnson said Wednesday when asked about those pardons.

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Anders Hagstrom, Diana Stancy and Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.