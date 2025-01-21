Expand / Collapse search
'The View' co-host slams Biden's last-second preemptive pardons, says his legacy is tarnished

The co-hosts were also quick to criticize President Trump's Jan. 6 rioter pardons

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed President Biden's last-second pardons of his family members on Tuesday, suggesting it would be a stain on his legacy.

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed former President Joe Biden's last-second pardon of several of his family members on Tuesday, saying it would hurt his legacy.

"I was floored that Joe Biden pardoned his whole family and let me tell you why. The most charitable interpretation is the Titanic is sinking, I’ve got a life raft for my family, but anyone else who challenged Trump, you better swim, or you’re drowning," she said, describing what she said was her most "charitable interpretation" of the decision, which was criticized by members of the media.

Biden's pardon applied to James Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John Owens, and Francis Biden. The former president argued that his family could be subject to "politically motivated investigations" after he leaves office. The co-hosts also criticized President Donald Trump's pardon of the Jan. 6 rioters on his first day as president.

"It sets a very dangerous precedent. Now Donald Trump can basically advise staff and his family to do anything unlawful and then just issue a blanket pardon when he leaves office. I think it was disgraceful and I think it's going to harm his legacy," she said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed former President Biden's last-minute pardons on Tuesday. (Screenshot/ABC)

The former president also issued preemptive pardons to Liz Cheney, Gen. Mark Milley and Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others, on Monday.

Co-host Ana Navarro argued it was ridiculous to compare Biden's pardons to Trump's. 

"Joe Biden's family and the people he pardoned on the Jan. 6 committee have not actually committed crimes, he is trying to prevent them from spending the rest of their lives fighting the government, which is no easy feat," Navarro said. 

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she was not at all offended by Biden's pardons, calling Trump a "vengeful" president. 

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony after his inauguration on January 20, 2025 in the President's Room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

"If I could protect me and mine, I would do that, and so I think we need to show Biden some grace," she said. 

The former president was also widely criticized for pardoning his son, Hunter, last month after repeatedly saying he would not. Biden said his son was targeted unfairly because of his famous name.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.