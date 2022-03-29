The Bidens are known for influence pedaling: Turley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jonathan Turley told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday how the Biden family has been involved in some of the "biggest" influencer pedaling schemes and why both Hunter and the president should be worried about probes into the laptop scandal.

JONATHAN TURLEY: Of course he's worried about it, the laptop that they found from Hunter is basically a step-by-step description of one of the biggest influence-peddling schemes in history. I mean, the fact is that influence-peddling has been a Biden family business for a long time. They have been rather notorious and open about it. I mean, the Fords are known for cars and the Coors are known for beer, and the Bidens are known for influence-peddling, and it's an entire family affair. And what's interesting about this is how raw and open it is. You have to keep in mind that when these companies are sending Hunter Biden all of this money, he described himself during this period as a hopeless addict, someone who was just stumbling through life in a narcotic haze. So by his own book account, he wasn't capable of doing much of anything.

