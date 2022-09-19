Biden 'totally disconnected' from reality on how his policies are hurting families: Rep. Scalise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., slammed President Biden Monday for celebrating Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act last week as inflation soars and the stock market tanks on "The Brian Kilmeade Show.".

BIDEN NEARS 100 EXECUTIVE ORDERS ESTIMATED TO COST TAXPAYERS ALMOST $1.5 TRILLION

REP. STEVE SCALISE: It just shows you how disconnected Joe Biden is from reality and how out of touch he is with what his policies are doing to hurt families. I mean, inflation is over 8%, and they celebrated and threw a party at the White House like last week's market wasn't tanking. You know, they really don't think this is a problem. And it's the main problem families cite when they talk about what's wrong with the country: that you can't afford to buy goods, and you can't go to the grocery store. They're bragging about gas prices being low. They're over 40% higher than when he became president because of the things he's done. And they keep doubling down. They want to spend more money. He just celebrated the $730 billion tax hike and spending bill that also adds 87,000 IRS agents who are going to be going after low-income families. The numbers prove it from the Congressional Budget Office. If you're a low-income family, going to be paying over 20 billion in new taxes under Joe Biden's bill. But he promised you that you won't be paying more in taxes, except he signed a bill that will do just that, too. So they are totally disconnected.

