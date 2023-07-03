Biden torched for 'unconstitutional' plan to circumvent Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen sounded off on President Biden over his administration's reported plan to find a "work-around" after the Supreme Court blocked student loan forgiveness. On "America's Newsroom," Monday, Thiessen called the move "unconstitutional" and a threat to democracy.

MARC THIESSEN: He [Biden] doesn't have the right to do it. And he's not just circumventing the Supreme Court. He's circumventing Congress. I mean, think about this. Where does Joe Biden get off thinking that he has the right to spend half a trillion dollars of taxpayer money by executive fiat? The Constitution gives Congress the power of the purse. Congress is the only body that's authorized to spend money. And so what he's trying to do here, you know, the left accuses Republicans and the Supreme Court of trying to undermine democracy. There's no greater threat to democracy than the idea that the President of the United States can, with the stroke of a pen, spend half a trillion dollars of our tax dollars without going to the people's elected representatives. And keep in mind, when he announced this, the Democrats had unified control of government. They controlled the House, the Senate and the White House. He could have gone to court to the Democrat-controlled Congress and asked them to do this. And you know why he didn't? Because he didn't have enough Democratic votes to pass this. So he bypassed the Democrat-controlled Congress and tried to do this with it with the stroke of his pen. That's unconstitutional.



BIDEN SAYS SCOTUS ‘MISINTERPRETED THE CONSTITUTION’ AFTER BLOCKING STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT, HITS REPUBLICANS

President Biden said that the Supreme Court "misinterpreted the Constitution" after it blocked his student loan handout plan, and also announced changes being made to student loans.

Biden made the comments on Friday afternoon from the White House after the Supreme Court struck down his administration's student loan plan.

The 6-3 decision held that the secretary of education cannot cancel more than $430 billion in student loan debt under federal law.

