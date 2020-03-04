Biden aide Symone Sanders recounts 'split-second moment' she tackled protester at Super Tuesday rally

Symone Sanders, a top adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign, recalled tackling an anti-dairy protester during the candidate's Super Tuesday rally in Los Angeles.

Two protesters stormed the stage while Biden was speaking, flanked by wife Jill and sister Valerie. Sanders could be seen racing up the steps and tackling one of the protesters around the midsection and dragging them back down the stairs and off the stage.

Sanders told "The Daily Briefing" Wednesday that she didn't think too heavily about what she did, but instead reacted for the safety and security of the Bidens.

"It was a split-second moment," she told host Dana Perino. "Our security acted very quickly. And then a number of staffers including myself jumped in to have Vice President Biden, Dr. Biden and Valerie Biden-Owens' back as they were on the stage."

"I don’t think we even really thought. We saw what was happening and jumped in. We’re happy nobody was hurt. Everybody is safe."

Sanders also told Perino that she broke a nail while trying to haul the protester away.

"The reality is, last night was a really good night. I broke a nail but I am going to the nail shop right after this."

Sanders also thanked former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for his endorsement of the campaign as well as those from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"We’re happy to have his endorsement and look forward to working with him as we go on to wage this battle," she said. "Dana, we believe that people do not want a revolution," referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign.