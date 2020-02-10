Biden campaign spokeswoman: Former VP will still be in the race 'whatever happens' in New Hampshire

Joe Biden's campaign national press secretary Symone Sanders told Fox News Monday the former vice president can still survive and even thrive in the race for the Democratic nomination, even if he does not top the field in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.

Sanders said Biden has been spending a lot of time campaigning in the Granite State and said reports that the campaign has low expectations in the state are largely unfounded.

"Biden has been campaigning vigorously ... in New Hampshire and we think that the voters of New Hampshire -- they have not gone to the polls yet and they are going to give us the rankings on Tuesday. The reality is, that whatever happens tomorrow, vice president Biden will be in the race," she said, referring to reports that claimed the 77-year-old would drop out if he similarly finished outside the top three as he did in Iowa.

Sanders pointed to former President Clinton's 1992 campaign, in which the then-Arkansas governor was noncompetitive in Iowa, but finished a respectable second in New Hampshire behind former Massachusetts Sen. Paul Tsongas.

"Tonight, New Hampshire has made me the Comeback Kid," Clinton told supporters on primary night. The result served as a springboard that carried Clinton to the Democratic nomination and, eventually, the White House.

"Since 1992, frankly, the Democratic nominee has been the person who has been able to garner a substantial amount of votes from African-American voters in this country," Sanders said. "That's not going to happen with just Iowa and New Hampshire, so we are still trying to eke it out in New Hampshire and we feel good about the campaign and we are leaving it on the map."

"Regardless, we are getting up tomorrow and will campaign and are looking forward to Nevada and South Carolina. Vice President Biden spoke to a number of South Carolina supporters and endorsers today. We had a call with them, checking in, noting that he's campaigning vigorously and fighting in New Hampshire but he is looking forward to Nevada and South Carolina."

Sanders argued that a candidate's "electability" doesn't mean they can finish strong in two early states but can perform well nationally. She said Biden has the necessary voter coalitions to make that happen and defeat President Trump.

"Electability, frankly, is about who can win in places like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania," she said.