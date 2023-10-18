Biden scorched for fumbled attempt to remember Blinken quote: 'Embarrassment on the world stage'

A video of President Biden being unable to complete a thought during an event in Israel went viral on Wednesday.

Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the country wages war with Hamas following the latter’s terrorist attack on Oct. 7. During the sit-down with Netanyahu, Biden looked down and began to recite a quote from current Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he wasn't able to finish.

"You know, years ago, I asked the Secretary of State when he and I were working in the Senate to write something for me and he said, he wrote a line that I think is appropriate. He said, 'It's not we lead, uh, it's not just, uh...' Well, I won't go into it, I'll wait 'til later, taking too much time," Biden said.

Biden’s demeanor and jumbled story did not go unnoticed by several X users throughout the day.

Conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey remarked, "How many sentences does Biden start without knowing how they’re going to end?"

"This is fine," Fox News contributor Joe Concha commented about Biden's verbal stumble.

The Citizen Free Press wrote, "This sums up Biden’s presidency."

RNC Youth Advisory Council co-chair Brilyn Hollyhand declared, "Embarrassment on the world stage!"

"This used to be kind of amusing. Now it’s terrifying," commentator Jeff Carlson wrote.

"No one is home," conservative communicator Steve Guest summarized.

Podcaster Tim Pool sarcastically declared the quote, "Beautiful," with a crying emoji.

Fox News Contributor Ben Domenech found the quote, "Super useful."

Over 1400 Israelis and at least 30 Americans have been killed since the deadly Hamas terror attacks. 13 Americans also remain unaccounted for with a number being held hostage by Hamas.

During his visit, Biden also announced "$100 million in new U.S. funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank" that "will support more than 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians, including emergency needs in Gaza."

