Biden reveals New Year's resolution is to 'come back next year': Report

President Biden revealed his New Year's resolution for 2024 was to "come back next year," The New York Times reported on Sunday, as the president gears up for what is expected to be a competitive election year.

The outlet reported that Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden ate dinner at a restaurant on St. Croix in the Virgin Islands on Saturday, where the president revealed shortly after that his resolution was to be back next year.

The Bidens, while on vacation in St. Croix, attended a mass on Saturday and taped an interview with Ryan Seacrest that is set to air during ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest," according to the Times.

"That’s the biggest one right now," Biden told reporters, when asked if he had any other resolutions. "To come back next year," he explained.

CNN's Dana Bash asked former Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield and CNN political analyst Scott Jennings about the resolution on Sunday during "State of the Union."

"We love a New Year's resolution we can keep," Bedingfield responded. "Look, it is absolutely going to be a rocky and challenging and close campaign. I don't think there is any doubt about that, I certainly don't think anybody in the Biden operation has any doubt about that. It's going to be a challenging campiagn."



She said that she didn't believe voters were tuned in right now but would be in the coming months, adding that the Biden campaign had plenty of opportunities to chart a course that would be beneficial to him.

"I don't bet on politicians, only horses. I'm from Kentucky. I have to say, the president is not looking too good in the barn. So I don't know if I would bet on it or not," Jennings said, reacting to Biden's comments.

Several recent polls show Biden trailing Donald Trump in key swing states as well as hypothetical general election match-ups.

A Wall Street Journal poll conducted towards the end of November and into early December found that Trump was ahead of Biden 47% to 43% in a hypothetical general election with just the two candidates on the ballot.

Trump also came out ahead of Biden 37% to 31% in a hypothetical match-up that included five independent candidates, according to the poll.

Republicans criticized the president for vacationing in the Caribbean amid an ongoing crisis at the southern border.

"President Biden’s entire presidency has been a vacation from reality — 760,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the border since October," Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., chairman of the House GOP Policy Committee, told Fox News Digital.



