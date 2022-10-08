Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden puts ‘us all in peril’ with nuclear weapon commentary: Monica Crowley

The President warned of nuclear 'Armageddon' Thursday at a Democratic fundraising event in New York

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former assistant Treasury secretary Monica Crowley criticizes President Biden’s nuclear commentary for putting national security at risk.

Former assistant Treasury secretary Monica Crowley warned of potential national security consequences that can result from President Biden's confusing nuclear "Armageddon" comments. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Crowley highlighted how the "confused" rhetoric puts the world "in peril" and risks a deadly miscalculation in geopolitics.

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS BIDEN'S ‘ARMAGEDDON’ COMMENT, SAYS NO INDICATION RUSSIA PREPARING TO USE NUCLEAR WEAPONS 

MONICA CROWLEY: There's a difference between strategic ambiguity, which is you do want to keep your enemies a little bit off balance. But the problem with this president is he is always off balance. He is a confused mess all the time. And it's one thing if his rhetoric is confused, say, on tax or environmental policy here at home. It's another thing entirely when his rhetoric and he's wandering off the reservation on issues of war and peace and life and death for the American people. That's when it puts us all in peril. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

