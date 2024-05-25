Expand / Collapse search
'You can clap for that': Biden met with 'pretty sad, shades of Jeb Bush' moment at West Point commencement

Biden also repeated a story about how he was 'appointed' to the U.S. Naval Academy and wanted to play football — but his path was blocked by future NFL great Roger Staubach

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jason Chaffetz: Biden's football claim at West Point commencement 'fundamentally not true' Video

'The Big Weekend Show' panelists weigh in on President Biden pleading with West Point grads during commencement speech to 'fight to preserve our democracy.'

New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor Miranda Devine unpacked President Biden's Jeb Bush moment at his commencement address to West Point graduates on "The Big Weekend Show."

BIDEN REPEATS FOOTBALL CLAIM TO WEST POINT GRADUATES AT COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS

PRESIDENT BIDEN, WEST POINT COMMENCEMENT: Americans are strongest when we lead, not only by our example of our power, but by the power of our example. You can clap for that.

ALICIA ACUNA: Miranda. Let's peel apart that statement there. I mean, what are your thoughts when you hear him say that?

MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, my first thought is that he had to ask the audience to clap him. That's pretty sad that's shades of Jeb Bush and the applause was pretty minimal, so it didn't sound like it was a very receptive audience. And look, he said, that line, he says over and over, and it's not his original line. He lifted that from Bill Clinton, when he was introducing Barack Obama back in 2008. So, as usual, Joe Biden is lifting other people's words. You know, it's sort of hollow, I think, when it comes from a man who isn't leading the world very well.

