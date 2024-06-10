President Biden has ‘no intention’ of closing the border: Sen. John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told "The Story" that a memo sent to the San Diego sector revealed that President Biden's executive order will only apply to six Eastern European countries and will continue to admit people entering from anywhere else.

CBS HOST SHOCKED BY POLL SHOWING 62% OF REGISTERED VOTERS SUPPORT DEPORTING ALL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Martha, I have been fairly outspoken in calling out President Biden's incompetence, and I stand by those comments. This administration's commitment to stupid is impressive, but you don't have to be an ethicist or a professor of moral philosophy to know that being incompetent, being a meat head is one thing. Telling a bald-faced lie is quite another.

Now, last week, President Biden, who has dissolved the southern border, held a press conference with great fanfare. And he looked the American people in the eye. And he said, I have been born again. I am now as serious as four heart attacks and a stroke about securing the southern border. In fact, I'm going to issue an executive order that is going to limit the number of people that can come into our country each day through refugee status to 2,500. All others will be turned back. Now, 2,500 is a lot, but it's better than four or 5,000 that that we have had normally. But today, we find out that President Biden has issued a memo quietly to the California region saying that his executive order is only going to apply to six countries, just six in the Eastern hemisphere. There are over 100 countries in the Eastern hemisphere. His executive order is not going to apply to China. It's not going to apply to Iran, for example. One of two things are going on. Either President Biden is a woke ideologue who believes in open borders, or he is a skilled liar. And I think the American people know which is which.

The late George Burns once said that sincerity is everything. Fake that and you've got it made. What we heard from President Biden last week was fake sincerity. He has no intention, none, zero, nada, zilch, of closing this border. The only place that the American people are going to find border security is in the voting booth.

BORDER PATROL MEMO TELLS AGENTS IN KEY SECTOR TO RELEASE MIGRANTS FROM NEARLY ALL EASTERN HEMISPHERE COUNTRIES

An internal Border Patrol memo, obtained by Fox News, instructs agents in the San Diego sector to release single adults from all but six countries in the Eastern Hemisphere and classify them as "hard" or "very hard" to remove.

The memo was sent out after President Biden's executive order banning asylum for most illegal immigrants took effect last week.

Biden announced the order on Tuesday and said he was "moving past Republican obstruction and using executive authorities available to me as president to do what I can on my own to address the border."

Details in the memo, first reported by the Washington Examiner's Anna Giaritelli, instructs agents that all single adults from the Eastern Hemisphere are to be processed via "NTA/OR," which means Notice to Appear/released on Own Recognizance, except for migrants from Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan – which are "mandatory referral" countries.

