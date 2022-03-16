Lara Trump slams Biden for mask mandates based on 'optics' not science: 'The masks need to go'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lara Trump ripped the Biden administration for continued mask mandates that are not based on "science," claiming the COVID-related policies are about "control" and "optics." Trump reacted to Senate Republicans calling for an end COVID-19 mask mandates on airplanes and on public transportation.

10 BIGGEST COVID MISTAKES - AMERICANS DESERVE AN APOLOGY FROM THE MEDICAL EXPERTS

LARA TRUMP: It's honestly unbelievable as well, two topics that I just can't even wrap my head around. You know, the science hasn't been followed, Todd, for a long time by the Biden administration. We know that. I got to agree with Senator Cruz there. Yes, you had Congress conveniently lifting the mask mandate just in time for the State of the Union address so they can all sit comfortably, but the rest of us are forced when we get on an airplane. How can you even walk into an airport to wear a mask? It is unbelievable that we are still doing this and we know the science. We know that unless it's an N95 mask, it's basically providing no protection. It is just optics. It's just for show. I guess Joe Biden and his administration cannot relinquish control. They want to keep people in some sort of a lockdown state with the masks on. I got to tell you, I can't wait for the first flight whenever we can take those masks off, I'm sure we're going to hear applause from everybody. It's time to let us choose. The masks need to go.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW: