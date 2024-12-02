Biden 'lowered the bar' and gave a political gift to Trump with Hunter pardon, says legal expert

Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn said Monday that President Biden pardoning his son, Hunter, after repeatedly pledging not to, is "fantastic" news for President-elect Trump.

While the move came as no shock, Urbahn explained that it could give Trump political cover for his own pardons, including crimes related to January 6th and possibly a preemptive pardon for himself.

KERRI URBAHN: We knew this was coming. We knew that he wasn't telling the truth. We knew he was going to do it one way or the other. But I have to say, my takeaway from all of this is that this is actually fantastic, politically speaking, for Donald Trump. Joe Biden has lowered the bar so much here in offering this pardon to Hunter Biden that I think Donald Trump will be able to pardon a whole host of people, including January 6th, without necessarily the pushback he would have received otherwise. Of course, the people in the media will complain because they always do. But like, what can they point to at this point? So you have that. Maybe he could even explore a preemptive pardon for himself. And then, of course, he doesn't just now have a mandate from the American people in cleaning up the justice system who are sick of lawfare. Now, he has it from President Biden, too. They're all on the same page. So they all agree that there is a problem in the justice system. The pardons are going to become a lot easier. And also, Joe Biden just pulled the ultimate move in overriding the DOJ, which, of course, in the past, people would go crazy if Donald Trump had anything to say about what the Department of Justice was doing. So I personally think President Biden just made things a whole lot easier for Donald Trump going into term two.

President-elect Trump reacted to President Biden's surprise decision to pardon his son Hunter on Sunday.

Biden's move to pardon – a decision he previously claimed he would not make – turned heads across the country. In a Truth Social post on Sunday night, Trump suggested that Biden should have pardoned Jan. 6 protesters.

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?" Trump wrote. "Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

Earlier on Sunday, Biden accused Republicans of unfair treatment and claimed Hunter was "treated differently" by prosecutors.

Hunter Biden was convicted of three felony firearm offenses in a Delaware trial earlier this year and pleaded guilty to multiple felony tax offenses in September. Then on Monday, Biden announced he would be granting his son Hunter a full pardon for crimes dating back to January 2014.

Fox News' Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.