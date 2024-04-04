Expand / Collapse search
Biden is 'p----d' at Netanyahu as 'frustration' in White House grows over death of aid workers: report

Seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Tuesday

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
US-Israel relationship 'strained' right now: Trey Yingst

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on President Biden's response to an Israeli strike in Gaza that killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen on 'The Story.'

Tensions are growing in the White House in advance of a Thursday morning call between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a recent report. 

The call comes after the World Central Kitchen (WCK) nonprofit founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres announced Tuesday that it is pausing all its operations in Gaza after seven of its food aid workers — including a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen — were killed by an Israeli airstrike.

The group said its team was "traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle" in central Gaza on Monday when it came under fire, resulting in the deaths of the American, a Palestinian worker and others from Australia, Poland and the United Kingdom. 

WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN PAUSES GAZA OPERATIONS AFTER 7 AID WORKERS KILLED BY ‘UNFORGIVABLE’ ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu

Tensions are growing in the White House in advance of a Thursday morning call between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a recent report.  (Getty Images)

Biden administration officials told Axios that the president was "outraged" over the airstrike as a call is scheduled to go forward between the president and Netanyahu Thursday morning. 

"Biden is p----d," one official told the outlet. "The temperature regarding Bibi is very high." 

"I think you could sense the frustration in that statement yesterday," another official said to Axios. 

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson wrote on X that "we are heartbroken and deeply troubled by the strike that that killed WCKitchen aid workers in Gaza" and the U.S. urges "Israel to swiftly investigate what happened." 

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

BIDEN RIDICULED FOR 'OBVIOUS HYPOCRISY' AS HE CONDEMNS ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE THAT KILLED AID WORKERS IN GAZA

World Central Kitchen workers hit by airstrike in Gaza

People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, April 2.  (AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Biden has also spoken out after the WCK made its announcement about the Israeli airstrike. 

"I am outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza yesterday," Biden wrote in a statement. "They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war. They were brave and selfless. Their deaths are a tragedy."

"Even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident," the president added. "This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed. This is a major reason why distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza has been so difficult – because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians. Incidents like yesterday’s simply should not happen. Israel has also not done enough to protect civilians."

Fox News' Greg Norman and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.

