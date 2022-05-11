David Asman torches Biden's inflation plan: Channel George Costanza and 'do exactly the opposite'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business anchor David Asman blasted President Biden's plan to combat inflation, calling it the "perfect plan for getting everything wrong." On "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, Asman advised the administration to take note from "Seinfeld's" George Costanza and do the opposite of what is outlined in the plan in order to lower inflation.

BIDEN CLAIMS HIS POLICIES 'HELP, NOT HURT' INFLATION

DAVID ASMAN: The reason I laughed, with the George Costanza line, I don't know if folks saw ‘Seinfeld,’ but with the episode where [George] decided to do exactly the opposite of what he usually does, and he succeeds doing exactly the opposite. Now, you read the Biden-Harris inflation plan. It's well titled because everything in there, it's a perfect plan for getting everything wrong on both inflation and growth. If you want to do something right with regard to lowering inflation and increasing growth, you do exactly the opposite of what this plan outlines.

