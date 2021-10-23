Expand / Collapse search
The Ingraham Angle
Published

Biden blames high gas prices on anything but his own policies: Mississippi governor

Gov. Tate Reeves sounded off on the president's policies on "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday night

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves drew a clear distinction between the Trump and Biden administrations on "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday night with respect to gas prices in America – and claimed President Biden has been in denial about the impact of his own policies on American citizens.

BIDEN PREDICTS GAS PRICES WON’T GO DOWN UNTIL 2022

GOV. TATE REEVES: President Biden doesn’t have a near-term solution to any of America’s challenges. He’s made that perfectly clear.

The reality is, gas prices are going up is a direct result of the policies of the Biden administration. Gas prices were low for the entirety of the four years of the Trump administration.

He wants to blame the private sector, he want to blame anybody but the policies that he has pushed upon Americans over the last year.

America was energy-independent under President Trump. This administration like it has in so many areas, has tried to change the direction of the country, and hard-working Mississippians and hard-working Americans are the ones paying the bill.

This article was written by Fox News staff.