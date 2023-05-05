Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden and Harris roasted for 'going to lunch' car selfie: 'The cringe hurts'

'So that’s what the inside of a clown car looks like,' one commentator joked about the photo of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
Kamala Harris' unpopularity raises concerns around Biden's re-election bid Video

Kamala Harris' unpopularity raises concerns around Biden's re-election bid

Pollster Lee Carter and Fox News contributor Joe Concha discuss polling numbers in the wake of President Biden's 2024 re-election announcement on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

Twitter personalities mocked President Biden and Vice President Harris for a photo they took before allegedly going out to lunch Friday afternoon.

"Get in, folks," Biden tweeted from his presidential account. "We’re going to lunch."

Harris retweeted the photo and wrote, "Lunch with my favorite co-worker."

President Joe Biden eats ice cream

President Joe Biden eats ice cream at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN ADMIN BACKS DOWN IN BATTLE OVER CATHOLIC HOSPITAL'S CHAPEL CANDLE

A wide variety of commentators on Twitter appeared far less enthusiastic about the prospect of attending lunch with Biden or Harris.

"My worst nightmare," podcaster Graham Allen wrote in response to the tweet.

"So that’s what the inside of a clown car looks like," commentator Harrison Krank joked. 

"The cringe hurts," Tactical Wisdom's Joe Dolio said, adding, "Mr Environment taking a full 30 car motorcade to Subway."

Biden and Harris

Kamala Harris embraces U.S. President Joe Biden before his remarks at a menorah lighting ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah in the East Room of the White House on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

GOP SENATORS URGE BIDEN TO REVERSE TITLE 42 TERMINATION, CITING ESTIMATES OF MIGRANT DELUGE

Other commentators used the opportunity to slam Biden and Harris’ leadership.

"Going to lunch’ and ‘out to lunch’ are two very different things, sir," YouTuber David Freiheit joked.

Author Jim Hanson tweeted, "You both are out to lunch #Evergreen."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik     )

YouTuber Luke Rudkowski tweeted, "You spelled destroying the US economy wrong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Actor and director Robert Davi wrote, "Maybe you should Invite @RobertKennedyJr so he can expose you and KH for the frauds you are."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.