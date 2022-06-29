Biden, Harris have 'failed miserably,' not a good option for Democrats in 2024: Dr. Saphier

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier on "Outnumbered" Wednesday commented on Democratic candidate options ahead of the 2024 presidential election, arguing President Biden and Vice President Harris will not be the party front-runners due to a failed first term.

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: If you look at the Biden presidency, I'm going to take his age just off the table for a second, for the fact that he has failed miserably in everything that he has done from the rollout of the boosters to the botched Afghanistan withdrawal to the fact he missed the Omicron wave, we didn't have tests. I mean, it just keeps going and going. Baby formula shortage, supply chain issues. I mean, the only person that he can actually put a sentence together better than is actually Kamala Harris. So neither of them really are going to be front-runners.

