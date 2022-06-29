Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Biden, Harris have 'failed miserably,' not a good option for Democrats in 2024: Dr. Saphier

AOC, Hillary Clinton dodge questions on presidential runs as Democrats grapple with policy crises

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris will not be ‘frontrunners’ for the Democrats in 2024: Dr. Saphier Video

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris will not be ‘frontrunners’ for the Democrats in 2024: Dr. Saphier

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier weighs in on debate over who will be the Democratic candidate in 2024 as many dodge questions on President Joe Biden’s bid for reelection.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier on "Outnumbered" Wednesday commented on Democratic candidate options ahead of the 2024 presidential election, arguing President Biden and Vice President Harris will not be the party front-runners due to a failed first term.

PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOYED BY 2024 QUESTIONS, REPORTS NEW YORK TIMES

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: If you look at the Biden presidency, I'm going to take his age just off the table for a second, for the fact that he has failed miserably in everything that he has done from the rollout of the boosters to the botched Afghanistan withdrawal to the fact he missed the Omicron wave, we didn't have tests. I mean, it just keeps going and going. Baby formula shortage, supply chain issues. I mean, the only person that he can actually put a sentence together better than is actually Kamala Harris. So neither of them really are going to be front-runners.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

‘Outnumbered’ hosts debate Democrat candidates for 2024 presidential run Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.