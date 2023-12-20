Biden ‘expressing deep frustration’ with slow progress of his infrastructure law: Report

According to a new CNN report, President Biden has "privately flashed impatience" to his senior advisers that he can’t show off the results of efforts like his infrastructure law as legislative accomplishments.

CNN reporters MJ Lee and Kevin Liptak stated that Biden has been "expressing deep frustration" that the impact of his policies won’t be visible in the short term and not be obvious to Americans ahead of the election.

"The president is said to have griped that even as he travels the country to tout historic pieces of legislation like the bipartisan infrastructure law, it could be years before the residents of some of the communities receiving federal funds see construction begin, according to three sources familiar with Biden’s comments to his top aides," they wrote.

BIDEN'S AIDES ROLL THEIR EYES WHEN HE SAYS HE FEELS YOUTHFUL AS FIRST LADY TRIES TO KEEP HIM FROM OVERDOING IT

One anonymous Biden administration official told the outlet, "There’s immense frustration in that, and he has vocalized that very clearly."

The sources added that though Biden knows the legislation he has implemented – like the bipartisan infrastructure law – takes time to become "tangible structures like bridges and railroads," he has admitted he wishes he could show off some of the results.

A White House ally added, "He wants this stuff now."

As the piece noted, Biden is feeling the pressure of Americans souring on his handling of the economy as the 2024 election approaches.

"But even as the White House highlights Biden’s legislative record and a series of strong economic indicators – including slowing inflation, record-low unemployment, a robust labor market, improving consumer confidence and a spike in housing starts – public polling continues to show stubborn pessimism about the economy," it said.

POLL SHOWS BIDEN HITTING RECORD LOW APPROVALS, FALLING BEHIND AGAINST TRUMP IN 2024 MATCHUP

The article cited the recent New York Times/Sienna College poll showing that over 60% of voters in the country’s battleground states are not happy about the state of the economy.

The continued poor polling has prompted some senior Biden officials to worry that touting "Bidenomics" is "risky," noting that "shifting the public outlook on the economy won’t happen overnight."

According to one official cited by the outlet, "The deeply jarring experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, which left record-high prices across the board in its wake, is still fresh on people’s minds."

However, CNN noted White House aides maintain the hope that "there is still ample time for public sentiment to improve before next November, particularly if they can successfully drive home the substance behind what ‘Bidenomics’ is meant to represent."

The White House and Biden campaign did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.