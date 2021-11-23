Is Biden ‘cognitively fit’? Americans deserve to know, Dr. Ronny Jackson says

The lack of a cognitive test during President Biden’s recent physical exam drew scrutiny from Fox News host Laura Ingram on Monday night’s edition of "The Ingraham Angle" – so she sought insight from U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who in the past has been a White House physician, including to former President Donald Trump.

Jackson suggested that current White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor was doing the American public a disservice by not providing information about Biden’s mental health.

PHYSICAL FINDS BIDEN ‘FIT’ FOR THE JOB, BUT REPORT DOES NOT SAY HE HAD A COGNITIVE EXAM

U.S. REP. RONNY JACKSON, R-TEXAS: Well, it’s absolutely important, Laura, especially in this particular situation.

The man’s 79 years old. Fifty percent of the United States population does not believe that he’s mentally fit and cognitively fit to lead this country as our commander in chief and our head of state.

Dr. O’Connor spent six pages talking about useless stuff that no one cares about and did not address the elephant in the room, which is, is this man cognitively fit to be our president?

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: