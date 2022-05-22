Expand / Collapse search
Biden course-corrects, shows China US is 'not afraid' by mentioning Taiwan during Asia trip: Gordon Chang

Chang said China's military drills are 'connected' to Biden's Asia visit

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'The Great US-China Tech War' author Gordon Chang discusses China's military drill amid Biden's Asia visit and their public warning to the U.S. President to forego talking about Taiwan.

Asia expert and 'The Great US-China Tech War' author Gordon Chang said the Biden administration is working to backtrack previous indications that the U.S. is fearful of China by proceeding with Taiwan discussions despite public warnings from Chinese officials. Chang told "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Will Cain on Sunday that China's recent military drill is "connected" to Biden's Asia visit because his joint statement with South Korean president Yoon Seok-youl mentioned Taiwan directly.

CHINA LAUNCHES MILITARY EXERCISES IN SOUTH CHINA SEA AS BIDEN VISITS ASIA

GORDON CHANG: They are connected because, before Biden touched down in South Korea -- the first stop on the trip -- the Chinese publicly warned him not to talk about Taiwan and so there was the joint statement between President Biden and President Yoon Seok-youl of South Korea, which specifically mentions Taiwan. There are going to be a lot of Taiwan discussions in Japan, the second and last stop on this trip - and so really what the United States was saying to Beijing is, "I'm not afraid of you anymore." 

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, greets U.S. President Joe Biden prior to their summit meeting at the People's House Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. (Song Kyung-Seok/Pool Photo via AP)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, greets U.S. President Joe Biden prior to their summit meeting at the People's House Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. (Song Kyung-Seok/Pool Photo via AP) (AP Photo)

The reason the administration has to do that is because, in the last couple of weeks, the Biden team has done things that made it look like it was intimidated by China, which is the reason why the Chinese were very aggressive before the trip, because they thought they had Biden on the run…

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

