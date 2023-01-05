Expand / Collapse search
Biden asks Harris to finish his thought when asked question on Speaker vote: 'How can I say it?'

'I'm following with great ... attention,' Biden said with help from VP

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Biden looks to Harris for answer to question about Speaker process: 'Can I say it?' Video

Biden looks to Harris for answer to question about Speaker process: 'Can I say it?'

President Biden looks to Vice President Kamala Harris for how to answer a question about the chaotic vote for a new Speaker of the House.

President Biden awkwardly turned to Vice President Kamala Harris and asked her "how can I say it" while responding to a question about the vote for House Speaker on Thursday after making an announcement about visiting the border.

A reporter asked the president if he was "still monitoring" the Speaker's race. 

"I'm following with great –," Biden began before turning to Harris and asking, "how can I say it?" 

"Attention," Harris responded while laughing as the two exit the room. Biden also repeated the word and laughed before leaving.  

President Biden turns to Vice President Harris for help with an answer about the Speaker race. 

President Biden turns to Vice President Harris for help with an answer about the Speaker race.  (Screenshot/FoxNews)

MAYORKAS SAYS MASSIVE MIGRANT NUMBERS 'STRAINING OUR SYSTEM,' CALLS FOR CONGRESS TO ACT

Biden's loss for words appeared to be in slight mockery of the chaos gripping House Republicans that's played out all week.

The House moved into its eighth round of votes for the Speaker race on Thursday and is expected to head to a ninth round.

McCarthy did not receive 218 votes in the eighth round of voting as five Republicans voted for either Rep.-elect Byron Donalds of Florida or Rep.-elect Kevin Hern of Oklahoma.

Biden also announced an expansion of a humanitarian parole program for Venezuelan nationals to include Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans during his remarks on Thursday. 

"We anticipate this action is going to substantially reduce the number of people attempting to cross our southwest border without going through a legal process," he said.

President Biden "has tremendous rhetorical power to establish the public's sense of truth," DePauw University professor Jeffrey McCall said. 

President Biden "has tremendous rhetorical power to establish the public's sense of truth," DePauw University professor Jeffrey McCall said.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

US APPEALS COURT ALLOWS TITLE 42 IMMIGRATION RULES TO EXPIRE AS PRESIDENT BIDEN REMAINS QUIET ON MIGRATION FIX

The president also announced that it would triple refugee resettlement from Latin American and Caribbean countries. 

Biden insisted during his speech that immigrants showing up at the border would be turned away. 

"Do not just show up at the border, stay where you are and apply legally from there," he said

President Joe Biden gestures boarding Air Force One at Nantucket Memorial Airport in Nantucket, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Biden is heading back to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Nantucket with family. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden gestures boarding Air Force One at Nantucket Memorial Airport in Nantucket, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Biden is heading back to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Nantucket with family. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

During the press conference, Biden also accidentally referred to the vice president as "President Harris."

