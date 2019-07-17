Former Bernie aide who joined Biden team blasts 'progressive media' over criticism

Senior adviser to the Biden campaign Symone Sanders took aim at "progressive media" on Wednesday over criticism she received for shifting from her support of Medicare-for-all.

Sanders, who previously served as the press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, during the 2016 election, now has softened her position on Medicare-for-all since joining forces with former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign released its plan to expand the Affordable Care Act.

She was recently challenged on abandoning her support for Medicare-for-all during a CNN interview where she accused "Out Front" anchor Erin Burnett of "gotcha journalism" and was later criticized by hosts of the liberal news outlet The Young Turks, who say Sanders was "blindsided" by the line of questioning.

"I thought her answer was bad," host Ana Kasparian reacted. "You should expect that question, you should be prepared to answer that question. Instead, she got angry, she accused Erin Burnett of 'gotcha journalism.' You should be ready to explain why you no longer support a proposal that you championed- that you pretended to be incredibly supportive of when you were working for Bernie Sanders. Why did you change your mind?"

Sanders had a sharp response on Twitter.

"Literally trying to figure out why some 'progressive media' is intent on trying to make me the boogeyman?" Sanders wrote. "You liked me when I worked for who you wanted...now you don’t and I wonder why? Leave me alone and focus on the task at hand."

She continued, "Y’all are going to get enough of demonizing black women b/c you don’t like the work we do. You are not the arbitrators of what is necessary or appropriate. Your time may be better spent doing the work getting off the sidelines than critiquing those of us actually working."