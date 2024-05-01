Biden admin condemned for considering plans to accept Palestinian refugees: ‘A nation committing suicide’

Commentators criticized the Biden administration for considering plans to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

Senior officials across several federal U.S. agencies have discussed in recent weeks the details of potential options to accept Palestinians from Gaza who have immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent U.S. residents, according to internal federal documents reported by CBS News. One proposal involves using the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program to bring Palestinians with U.S. connections who have escaped Gaza and entered neighboring Egypt.

"In terms of the refugee admissions program ... we are constantly evaluating policy proposals to further support Palestinians who are family members of American citizens and may want to come to the United States," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday afternoon's briefing.

A wave of commentators on Tuesday evening condemned the proposals outlined in the CBS report.

WHY MIDEAST NEIGHBORS WON'T OFFER REFUGE TO PALESTINIANS STUCK IN GAZA WAR ZONE

"No," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote.

"Horrifying," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote. "We are a nation committing suicide."

"Accept the Christian refugees," Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham wrote. "That's it."

"Anyone seeing the protests on college campuses right now should not need to be told why ideology matters when conferring the privilege of access to the United States to outsiders," she later added. "We do not need more ppl here whose worldview so clearly clashes with that of the American founding. I love the people outraged that I would say, no, we should not accept immigrants from among people known to harbor terrorists."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS URGE BIDEN TO PRESS ICC NOT TO CHARGE NETANYAHU, ISRAEL OFFICIALS WITH WAR CRIMES

"No," radio host Dan Loesch wrote. "Make Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, any of the Arab League take them."

"We are ruled by malicious traitors," Blaze commentator Auron MacIntyre wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"The UK must not follow Biden’s lead," British conservative leader Nigel Farage of Brexit fame wrote.

"The open border isn’t enough," the account representing Senate Republicans wrote. "Now Biden wants to import people who supported the murder and rape of Israelis."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I told folks two months ago on my show that this was going to happen & here we are," author and veteran Sean Parnell wrote. "Whatever hurts America the most is often where the Biden Administration lands on any given issue."

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.