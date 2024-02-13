Biden accused of 'betrayal of Israel,' catering to far-left voters following meeting with King of Jordan

President Biden was accused by critics of betraying Israel on Monday following a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden met with the king at the White House in the first visit by an Arab leader to the U.S. since Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel, which sparked a full-scale war in the Gaza Strip and increased tensions throughout the Middle East, including in Jordan.

Abdullah not only called for a cease-fire, alongside Biden, but also cautioned Israel not to launch a major offensive in Rafah without a plan to protect civilians. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Biden was simply catering to the far-left.

"Biden is convinced his polls will improve by attacking Israel and embracing Hamas-supporters like Rashida Tlaib. He must hear from the majority of Americans who stand with Israel against Hamas," Cotton posted on X.

Fox News host Mark Levin blasted Biden for "absolutely grotesque and unconscionable" actions.

"What Biden is doing this afternoon is the GREATEST betrayal of Israel by a president ever. It is absolutely grotesque and unconscionable. Biden uses the Jordanian King as a propagandist and libels Israel up and down. ABSOLUTELY HIDEOUS. And then the two walk off the stage without taking a single question," Levin posted on X.

"Phony Little King’s daddy slaughtered thousands of Palestinian refugees in 1970. Jordan was the so-called Palestinian state," Levin wrote in another post. "Now imbecile Biden, whose true hate for Israel is now in the open as he panders to the antisemitic Islamists in his party, brings him here where they both smear Israel and demand it commit suicide."

One user responded to Levin’s messages by asking, "HOW can the Jewish community vote Democrat? Even after all the discrimination and disrespect, there are still Jews that stand by him. How is that possible?"

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden also shared a message on social media that he is "working day and night to find the means to bring all the hostages home, to ease the humanitarian crisis, to end the terror threat, and to bring peace to Gaza and Israel – an enduring peace with two states for two peoples," but many critics objected to the post.

Political consultant Noah Pollak reacted, "Biden refuses to pressure Iran or Qatar, the two biggest sources of leverage over Hamas. All he's actually doing is pressuring Israel to stop fighting and making false accusations against the IDF. His word is garbage."

Conservative influencer The Foo added, "You threatened to veto a stand-alone bill to provide aid to Israel. You’re a liar. You should resign."

Earlier in the day, Biden received loud applause from a friendly audience after joking about his memory issues.

"What I didn’t realize, and I know I don’t look like it, but I’ve been around a while. I do remember that," Biden said at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

The joke came days after the release of Robert Hur's report on Biden's handling of classified material increased questions about Biden’s mental acuity by describing the president as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" who could not remember significant life events.

