Betsy DeVos, Rep. Byron Donalds, Libs of TikTok, others urge FL lawmakers to expand school choice

A coalition of school choice proponents signed a letter that urges Florida lawmakers to pass an unprecedented education savings account bill.

Florida House Bill 1, which the state's House Speaker described as the "largest" school choice measure, would provide access to education savings accounts and expand eligibility to all Sunshine State students.

Those who signed the letter include 11th U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Moms For Liberty, Libs of TikTok, Karol Markowicz, Parents Defending Education President Nicole Neily, Young Americans For Liberty, and many more.

KINDERGARTEN 'SOCIAL SCIENCE' CURRICULUM IN OREGON DISTRICT INSTRUCTS 4-YEAR-OLDS ON NEO-PRONOUNS

"In the interest of students in Florida and across the country, we urge Florida’s lawmakers to adopt these policies, to further empower parents and expand school choice, and set the roadmap for an education system to befit the Free State of Florida," the Educational Freedom Institute said.

The letter cited a survey stating that school choice can address "parental wishes."

According to the survey, 78% of Florida parents support education savings accounts that can be used for education options such as school tuition, tutoring, online education programs, save for future college expenses, and others.

FLORIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT BANS BOOK ABOUT REAL-LIFE GAY PENGUIN RELATIONSHIP, CITING PARENTAL RIGHTS LAW

If passed, this Florida House Bill 1 will be a monumental move for school choice legislation in Florida.

The latest example of a significant passing of school choice legislation happened in Arizona under Gov. Doug Ducey, who signed the most "monumental" education savings account program in the United States.

Arizona became the first state in the nation to pass education scholarship accounts, expanding the program to all 1.1 million K-12 students in the state. Other red states followed suit pushing school choice legislation.

RON DESANTIS SHAKES UP LIBERAL UNIVERSITY, APPOINTS SIX MEMBERS TO THE NEW COLLEGE OF FLORIDA

"Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey showed Republicans the way last year when he signed into law the biggest school choice victory in U.S. history. Now it appears red states like Florida are competing with one another by seeking to expand parental rights in education," American Federation For Children's Corey DeAngelis, one of the signatories, told Fox News Digital.

"By signing this bill into law, Ron DeSantis will not only be America's Governor, but the Parents' Governor, too. Fully unleashing education opportunity with HB 1 will make Florida the land of education freedom, as it would be the largest state with school choice for all families."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Private school choice, or providing all families with alternatives to the public schools they’re zoned for, can be expanded through multiple avenues at the state level, including school voucher programs, tax-credit scholarship programs, individual tuition tax credit programs and deductions, and education savings accounts. Charter schools, magnet schools and homeschooling are also forms of school choice programs.