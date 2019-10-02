O'Rourke calls out Buttigieg on mandatory buybacks: He's 'afraid of doing the right thing' on guns

Former congressman Beto O'Rourke criticized South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Wednesday, accusing his 2020 Democratic primary rival of being "afraid" to push a mandatory buyback of certain guns.

Appearing at MSNBC's Gun Safety Forum on Wednesday, O'Rourke reiterated his call to ban AR-15s and AK-47s, saying that it's "wrong" for over 10 million of them to be "on the streets."

"I've got to tell you. I've heard some of the comments made today on this stage. Those who are worried about the polls or want to triangulate or talk to the consultants or listen to the focus groups. I'm talking about Mayor Pete on this one, who I think wants to get to the right place but is afraid of doing the right thing right now," O'Rourke told the crowd.

"To those who need a weatherman, let me tell you that mandatory buybacks are supported by the majority of Americans.

"To [Sens.] Chuck Schumer and Chris Coons and Mayor Pete and others, not only is it the right thing to do, not only will we save the lives of fellow Americans, the American people are with us on this issue."

O'Rourke and Buttigieg have gone back and forth on the gun issue ever since the former congressman declared at last month's Democratic debate, "Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore."

Buttigieg criticized O'Rourke's declaration, saying his remarks “will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns.”