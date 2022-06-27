Expand / Collapse search
Ben Domenech on the left's abortion ruling backlash: Shredding the Constitution isn't going to work

Domenech hosts 'Overturning Roe,' available now on Fox Nation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ben Domenech reflects on landmark abortion ruling, 'extreme' reaction from left Video

Ben Domenech reflects on landmark abortion ruling, 'extreme' reaction from left

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech discusses the current trend when it comes to conservative wins in America

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said Monday on "Fox & Friends" the left is increasingly willing to shred the Constitution to achieve their political goals, including calling for the Supreme Court to add more justices. Domenech is the host of "Overturning Roe," a new Fox Nation special highlighting the history of Roe v. Wade and the victory for the pro-life movement.

BEN DOMENECH: I think that [adding justices] would be regrettable, too. Obviously, President Biden is opposed to it. It's something that Ruth Bader Ginsburg opposed before she passed away. And it's something that would wreck the court and ultimately probably become another backlash against the left in the long term. But it just shows how extreme the reaction is from the left when they lose because they're so unused to it that they're always surprised by it. And then they say they're willing to basically shred the Constitution in order to get what they want out of these important institutions. And that never really works out.

