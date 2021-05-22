BBC director during explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana steps down from current role

Amid growing outrage, the director of BBC’s news and current affairs at the time Princess Diana gave her explosive 1995 interview resigned Saturday from his post as chair of Britain’s National Gallery.

"I have always had a strong sense of public service, and it is clear my continuing in the role would be a distraction to an institution I care deeply about," Tony Hall said in a statement.

Hall’s resignation came after retired judge John Dyson Thursday released a 127-page report, commissioned by the BBC, which revealed that BBC reporter Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure the interview with Diana.

"As I said two days ago, I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago, and I believe leadership means taking responsibility," Hall continued.

Princes William and Harry, Diana’s sons, have blasted the BBC for its "failures" and said the interview in question contributed to their mother’s death two years later.

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her," said Prince William in a statement.

Bashir stepped down from his role as BBC News’ religion editor on health grounds earlier this month amid the investigation into the interview. He has since apologized for his conduct.

Diana opened up about her relationship with Prince Charles and the royal family during the interview, famously saying, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

The integrity of the BBC has come into question in the days following the report, with Britain’s justice secretary saying the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC.

Hall had been a trustee of the National Gallery since 2019 and became chair in July 2020. Deputy Chair John Kingman will assume Hall's responsibilities.

Kingman praised Hall for doing a "superb job" as chair, but said he will "entirely understand and respect his decision."

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Jake Kanter contributed to this report