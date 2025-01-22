Battle against ‘woke mind virus’ is ‘not yet won’ despite Big Tech’s shift to Trump: Software company investor

The ongoing battle against the "woke mind virus" is not yet "won" despite a flurry of executive orders from President Donald Trump and Big Tech’s shift towards the new commander-in-chief, according to a prominent software company investor.

During a Wednesday appearance on "The Will Cain Show," Joe Lonsdale, who co-founded companies like Palantir and OpenGov, said Trump’s move to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence is a "key to unlocking productivity growth" in the United States.

Trump unveiled a massive AI infrastructure project on the first full day of his second term. The joint venture between Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle will act as a substantial investment from the private sector in building data centers to power AI in the U.S.

The announcement comes as the leaders of major tech companies have begun securing fresh relationships with the newly elected president.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were all given prime real estate at the inauguration.

Lonsdale said that while he doesn’t trust these tech titans as far as he can "throw them," he said people should wait to see if these industry leaders will be willing to fight "courageously" against "bad ideas."

"Listen, these people have been living and floating and existing within this woke mind virus-infested part of our society. There are some really bad ideas that we are still at war against in our civilization. They have conquered our universities, they have conquered our tech companies," he said.

Lonsdale said it will be interesting to see if tech leaders continue to embrace Trump, who has signed a plethora of anti-DEI and anti-progressive executive orders, as he works through his second term.

"Are they going to come onside or not? I don’t know, but all of us have to be wary, and we have to keep fighting this battle. This battle is not yet won," he added.