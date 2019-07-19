Baseball writer Jonah Keri suspended after being charged with alleged assault on wife, making death threats

The Athletic suspended baseball writer Jonah Keri on Friday following an alleged incident of assault on his wife.

“The Athletic has a zero-tolerance policy for violence of any kind. We have suspended Jonah Keri pending further information,” the company said in a statement.

The veteran baseball writer, who is based in Montreal, faces four charges, including three counts of assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats and was granted bail Friday, according to CTV Montreal.

The Canadian news organization also reported that Keri was handcuffed in court and cannot be within 820 feet of his wife or child. He also can’t carry weapons and has 10 days to vacate his home, according to the report, which cites court documents.

CTV Montreal reporter Kelly Greig tweeted out an image of the court documents that state Keri allegedly attacked his wife in July 2018, May 2019, and July 2019.

"Death threats are sometimes said in a moment of anger, especially when there's an emotional situation of divorce and you're seeing your family go down the drain," Keri’s lawyer, Louis Morena, told reporters including Greig.

Keri is scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 10, 2019.

Keri has covered baseball for ESPN’s Grantland, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Baseball Prospectus, Bloomberg Sports and FanGraphs, according to his website. The Montreal native also had a stop at CBS Sports prior to joining The Athletic. In 2014 he authored “Up, Up & Away,” about the Montreal Expos.