Infrastructure Across America
Published

Axios' Jonathan Swan accuses Biden of 'gaslighting' on infrastructure legislation

'It is... astonishing to basically present this deal as nirvana, the greatest deal that’s ever been struck,' he says

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
GOP negotiators criticize handling of bipartisan infrastructure package Video

GOP negotiators criticize handling of bipartisan infrastructure package

Fox News contributor Mo Elleithee, ‘America’s Newsroom’ host Dana Perino and Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan weigh in on President Biden clarifying that he did not issue a veto threat on bipartisan infrastructure deal.

President Biden’s complicated infrastructure plan has only led the American public away from reality, Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan suggested on "Fox News Sunday."

The White House underwent legislative "scrambling" in clarifying that the $953 billion bipartisan bill would not be signed unless a larger Democratic spending package was passed, just for the president to take it all back in a statement on Saturday.

"Scrambling was about 11 out of 10 and, actually, gaslighting was initially at least 11 or 12 out of 10," Swan said.

BIDEN REVERSES POSITION ON SIGNING BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: ‘I FULLY STAND BEHIND IT’

Swan explained both Republicans and Democrats involved in the infrastructure negotiations that he had spoken to "couldn’t believe" the president’s back-pedaling on the bipartisan compromise.

Rep. Nehls on infrastructure package: 'This administration is spending a ton of money' Video

"It is, we should acknowledge, astonishing to basically present this deal as nirvana, the greatest deal that’s ever been struck, essential for the American people," he said. "And then in this sort of very short period of time say, ‘But I’m not going to sign it unless it simultaneously arrives on my desk with this other separate bill for social spending.’"

A portion of Biden’s statement from Saturday reads: "The bottom line is this: I gave my word to support the Infrastructure Plan, and that’s what I intend to do."

"He basically walked it back completely with this statement that he put out," Swan said. 

The Axios reporter predicted there will be more "twists and turns" before anything infrastructure related gets signed into law.