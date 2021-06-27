Axios' Jonathan Swan accuses Biden of 'gaslighting' on infrastructure legislation

President Biden’s complicated infrastructure plan has only led the American public away from reality, Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan suggested on "Fox News Sunday."

The White House underwent legislative "scrambling" in clarifying that the $953 billion bipartisan bill would not be signed unless a larger Democratic spending package was passed, just for the president to take it all back in a statement on Saturday.

"Scrambling was about 11 out of 10 and, actually, gaslighting was initially at least 11 or 12 out of 10," Swan said.

BIDEN REVERSES POSITION ON SIGNING BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: ‘I FULLY STAND BEHIND IT’

Swan explained both Republicans and Democrats involved in the infrastructure negotiations that he had spoken to "couldn’t believe" the president’s back-pedaling on the bipartisan compromise.

"It is, we should acknowledge, astonishing to basically present this deal as nirvana, the greatest deal that’s ever been struck, essential for the American people," he said. "And then in this sort of very short period of time say, ‘But I’m not going to sign it unless it simultaneously arrives on my desk with this other separate bill for social spending.’"

A portion of Biden’s statement from Saturday reads: "The bottom line is this: I gave my word to support the Infrastructure Plan, and that’s what I intend to do."

"He basically walked it back completely with this statement that he put out," Swan said.

The Axios reporter predicted there will be more "twists and turns" before anything infrastructure related gets signed into law.